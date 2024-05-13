Chainsmokers Announce Return of 'The Party Never Ends' Event Series

Chainsmokers have revived their fan-favorite The Party Never Ends event series for a string of shows this summer.

On Monday, May 13, the dance duo announced that they will support their new EP No Hard Feelings with four more dates in their The Party Never Ends event series. The time around, they'll bring the party to Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, and Queens. Pre-sale for the concerts go live on Tuesday, followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, and a general sale on Friday.