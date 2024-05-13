Chainsmokers Announce Return of 'The Party Never Ends' Event Series

Chainsmokers have revived their fan-favorite The Party Never Ends event series for a string of shows this summer.
On Monday, May 13, the dance duo announced that they will support their new EP No Hard Feelings with four more dates in their The Party Never Ends event series. The time around, they'll bring the party to Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, and Queens. Pre-sale for the concerts go live on Tuesday, followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, and a general sale on Friday.
Chainsmokers will be joined by special guests at the events, which will each be a unique experience. Scheduled guests include Jonas Blue, ALOK, Quinn XCII, BUNT, Daniel Allan, and Forester, among others. They launched the event series in Los Angeles State Historic Park last year, which attracted over 18,000 people.
Check out a list of dates below and listen to the No Hard Feelings EP here.
THE PARTY NEVER ENDS DATES:
Sat Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – Myrtle Edwards Park with Jonas Blue, Daniel Allan
Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park with ALOK, Forrester
Thurs Aug 29 – Boston, MA – Suffolk Downs with Quinn XCII, BUNT
Thurs Sep 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium with ALOK, Forrester