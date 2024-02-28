King Harris on Druski Calling Him 'Pussy': 'You and Your Cholesterol Need to Calm the F*ck Down'

King Harris, son to T.I. and Tiny, didn’t take too kindly to being called a “pussy” by Druski in a recent Breakfast Club interview.

To be fair, Druski’s remarks were followed immediately by the comedian and media personality noting that he’s “cool” with King.

“Oh, come on man. That n***a pussy, man,” Druski said when asked by DJ Envy to name who he was “more scared of,” either Birdman or King. “King Harris? What we talking about, man? Come on, man. Come on, bruh. TIP’s son? He did pull up on me at the video shoot. We had too much security out there though. …. He tried to do a stare-off.”

From there, Druski backed off while also pointing out his awareness that regardless of what he said next, the "pussy" remark would receive the bulk of the attention.

"He don’t know shit about standing on no business and y’all know that," he said. "Y’all stop playing, man. I’m lying like I ain’t from the suburbs too. … Nah, nah. I fuck with King Harris though. He cool, he cool."