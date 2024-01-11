15 of the Most Exciting Video Games Coming Out in 2024

As it turned out, 2023 was one of the strongest years for video games in recent memory. Between Baldur's Gate III, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2 , and Street Fighter 6, whether casual or hardcore, there was an elite quality title for every type of gamer. Will 2024 continue that trend?

Granted, it's a tall order to fill. But we can't forget the unknowns: the indie developers, toiling in anonymity, who might shock us with a Game of the Year that no one saw coming. And even out of the games we know are on the way, we will only know for sure until we have our hands on them. Gaming is an interactive medium, after all.

Here are 15 upcoming video games with the most hype and buzz. The best part? Fourteen of them already have official trailers, and 10 have announced release dates. The other five do not, which means they will probably launch in the latter half of the year. Did we miss any titles that deserve a spot on our hype list for 2024? Let us know in the comments.