15 of the Most Exciting Video Games Coming Out in 2024

As it turned out, 2023 was one of the strongest years for video games in recent memory. Between Baldur's Gate III, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, and Street Fighter 6, whether casual or hardcore, there was an elite quality title for every type of gamer. Will 2024 continue that trend?
Granted, it's a tall order to fill. But we can't forget the unknowns: the indie developers, toiling in anonymity, who might shock us with a Game of the Year that no one saw coming. And even out of the games we know are on the way, we will only know for sure until we have our hands on them. Gaming is an interactive medium, after all.
Here are 15 upcoming video games with the most hype and buzz. The best part? Fourteen of them already have official trailers, and 10 have announced release dates. The other five do not, which means they will probably launch in the latter half of the year. Did we miss any titles that deserve a spot on our hype list for 2024? Let us know in the comments.
1. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Genre: RPG
Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios
Release date: Jan. 26
The latest entry in the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a celebration of franchise history, teaming new hero Ichiban Kasuga with classic hero Kazuma Kiryu. This latest game takes place in Hawaii in addition to Japan and gives the series' signature melodrama and comedy a warm, tropical feel.
2. Tekken 8
Genre: Fighting
Developer: Namco Bandai Studios, Arika
Release date: Jan. 26
The eighth entry in the 3D fighting franchise will have 32 characters at launch, featuring Jin, Ling, Nina, Paul, King, and all your favorite classic characters, plus four brand-new characters. Tekken 8 will also introduce a new Heat system, which rewards aggressive, offense-driven play. No more turtling for you!
3. Skull and Bones
Genre: Action/Adventure
Developer: Ubisoft Singapore
Release date: Feb. 13
It started as a spinoff of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag (2013), and it's been in developmental hell for years. But now, Ubisoft's massive pirate adventure has a release date, and we'll soon be able to raise the mizzenmast, explore ports, and wage battles at sea. Finally, we'll see if Skull and Bones has been worth the time and wait.
4. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
Genre: Puzzle Adventure
Developer: Avantgarden SRL
Release date: Feb. 28
The original Brothers game, released in 2013, was a clever adventure with a lot of heart, which tasked you with controlling two brothers simultaneously, one with each thumbstick. The remake, due out this year, promises to update the graphics and gameplay elements while keeping the core gimmick in place. We can't wait.
5. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Genre: Action RPG
Developer: Square Enix
Release date: Feb. 29
This is the second part of a planned trilogy, all of which remake the original 1997 classic game Final Fantasy VII. The first entry in the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020), was critically acclaimed for its updated combat and expanded narrative. The sequel, from the same team, should be no different.
6. Dragon's Dogma 2
Genre: Action RPG
Developer: Capcom
Release date: March 22
Another sequel of a cult classic, Dragon's Dogma 2 is a fantasy epic. You're a hero caught in the middle of a bloody rivalry between two kingdoms, and even though it's a single-player adventure, you customize a party of "Pawn" warriors, which help you take down all manner of beasts and monsters on the way to the titular dragon.
7. Princess Peach: Showtime!
Genre: Action/Adventure
Developer: Nintendo
Release date: March 22
Move over, Mario! Princess Peach is getting her own platformer title. The gimmick is that Princess Peach must fight her way through different stage plays, and in each one, she takes on a different role—a different costume with different abilities. In one, she's a martial arts master. In another, she's a dueling swordswoman. It's a cross between Kirby and Mario, and you can't go wrong with that.
8. Rise of the Ronin
Genre: Action RPG
Developer: Team Ninja
Release date: March 22
If you loved Ghost of Tsushima, with its samurai aesthetic and deep swordplay, then you'll probably love Rise of the Ronin, which veers a bit more on the fanciful side. It takes place in the mid- to late 1800s—the final years of the Edo period—which means you can also use guns in addition to your trusty sword and knives. You can even use a hang glider to stealth attack your enemies from above.
9. Black Myth: Wukong
Genre: Action RPG
Developer: Game Science
Release date: Aug. 20
Based on the Ming Dynasty–era novel Journey to the West, this game casts you in the role of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King who defied heaven. The preview footage shows the Monkey King defeating massive, legendary monsters with acrobatic moves and godly powers. It looks a bit like the classic God of War games but with more strategy, less anger, and a lot more surreal beauty.
10. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Genre: RPG
Distributor: Intelligent Systems
Release date: Oct. 11
Old-school Paper Mario purists hold The Thousand-Year Door (2004) in high esteem; the new entries are a bit too simple and gimmicky to be fun. Now, thanks to this remake, a new generation of gamers can discover if the legend lives up to its hype.
11. Hades 2
Genre: Rogue-like Dungeon Crawler
Developer: Supergiant Games
Release date: N/A
We named the original Hades as our Game of the Year in 2020. In the upcoming sequel, instead of trying to escape Hell, you're descending into it. And instead of playing as Zagreus, you're playing as Zagreus' sister, Melinoe, the daughter of Hades and Persephone. Featuring new gods and new weapons, Hades 2 will launch its Early Access in 2024. Keep your expectations high.
12. Hollow Knight: Silksong
Genre: 2D Platformer
Developer: Team Cherry
Release date: N/A
In 2017, the indie game Hollow Knight made a big splash, both critically and commercially, with its cartoonish 2D graphics and exploratory, clever gameplay. Silksong, the long-awaited sequel, has no release date, although we've gotten enough preview footage to make us crave it. First announced in 2019, the game is now five years in the making. Could 2024 finally be the year we get to play it? We can dream.
13. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Genre: Action/Adventure
Developer: Next Level Games
Release date: N/A
In 2013, Nintendo released Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on the 3DS. But If you missed it the first time around, the game will relaunch on the Switch this year as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and bring its creepy visuals up to modern quality.
14. Star Wars Outlaws
Genre: Action/Adventure
Developer: Massive Entertainment
Release date: N/A
Most Star Wars games are Jedi simulators, which fulfill our fantasies of swinging lightsabers and shooting lightning from our fingertips. Star Wars Outlaws takes a different, less-traveled route: what if, instead of playing as a Force user, you played as a common scoundrel who's dealing with crime syndicates and shady people on the Outer Rim? If you're into Jabba the Hutt, Greedo, and the Mos Eisley hive of scum and villainy, this game will be your chance to shine.
15. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Genre: Action/Adventure
Developer: Outright Games
Release date: N/A
The most recent TMNT film, Mutant Mayhem, gave the long-running franchise an injection of youth, with updated slang, a revamped origin story, and a beautiful art style that looked painted on. A video game that will pick up exactly where the movie left off is on its way. We don't have too many details or even a trailer. But it has got some incredible source material to work from.