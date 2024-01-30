A Rare Conversation With BNYX, The Best Hip-Hop Producer Of 2023

BNYX acknowledges that he’s worked with basically everyone he’s had on his bucket list, but his standout moment from last year was working with Drake. “It was really cool being with him, every day in this studio, going through ideas, building the album,” he says. “And going on tour for the first time was crazy, just going to every city, seeing these different places and all these different crowds. It was inspiring. I work with a lot of different artists closely, but I never worked with an artist that closely before.”

When BNYX hopped on the phone with Complex, he was in Toronto preparing to travel to New York the next day. While he can't reveal the reason for being up North in the middle of winter, you can make an educated guess. Many details of his career-changing year will also have to remain off the record, but what he was able to share is both mind-blowing and hilarious. This includes anecdotes about connecting with Drake, his getting stranded in Malibu outside Rick Rubin’s studio, and much more. As you’ll see, his knack for storytelling and comedic timing are brilliant. The interview, lightly edited for clarity, is below.

What was the turning point when you realized music could be a career?

After I dropped out of college, because they raised the tuition. This was my freshman year. My sophomore year I started working for AT&T, and I did that for maybe three and a half years. And then, you know, two years in, I was like, “This can't be it, bro.” I've been doing music as a hobby since I was 9, in the studio with my dad, because we had a studio at the house and that let me look into the actual music business and see what this thing is. So while I was at work, I would watch hella YouTube videos, read all of the different types of interviews and things on networking, because I was already good at music. I was just trying to make it a business. And then I started reaching out to people, telling people about my different skills—not just making beats but helping them with lyrics. If there was a producer that needed a sample cleared, I could replay that sample, so all you'll have to clear is the publishing instead of the master side of the music.

Eventually, I ended up getting one of my first cuts in 2017. It was a song called “South Beach” with French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, and Quavo. It was my first record. And I was still working a job. So it wasn't life-changing money, to the point I was like, “Oh, I'm gonna quit my job.” But it was kind of cool, because if I could do it this one time, maybe I can do it again.

I kept working for another year. I got a couple more, then I was flying back and forth to Cali, so I would meet a whole lot of people by making those trips. And then eventually I was like: I think I need to be in Los Angeles because Philly is just not cutting it. So I made a goal. I was going to Uber. I took out my 401(k) that I had for my job. There was a huge penalty for doing it so early, and it wasn't that much money in there. But my goal was to start doing Uber and then drive to L.A. and kind of live in my car until I figured things out, or just couch surf or whatever. Philly has mad potholes and it was snowing, so I ended up fucking up my car while driving Uber, and I ended up spending all that money that I had fixing the car. So it got to the point where there was no money left to go to [L.A.]. This was 2018, 2019.

At what point did you link with the Working on Dying Collective?

I was looking for a new manager towards the end of 2020. His name is Ness and he manages all the guys in Working on Dying. I actually met him two years prior in 2019. When I found out I was having a child, I felt like I needed to revamp my business—like the business side of the music. At that time, I was getting placements here and there, and I was making OK money, kind of minimum wage-ish. But when I found out I was having a kid, I felt like I needed to completely start over. So I got a new manager, and he took me in, introduced me to [Working on Dying founder] F1lthy. F1lthy introduced me to Zack Fox, who introduced me to Uzi and that team, and we ended up doing a song for Space Jam. I ended up working with Zack Fox, and then it led [to] me working on a lot of things for TV, because he writes for TV shows and he acts in TV shows. Then things just started picking up. At that time, I also met Yeat as well. He had just dropped a record called Alive, and I heard that project, and I was like, “Whoa!” So I went and DM’d him, and come to find out, he already DM’d me. So literally that same day that I DM’d Yeat, he sent two songs. From there, I was like, “Yo, we got to lock in.” Then four months later, he starts blowing up with the bell song [“Get Busy”]. We went along this journey, and now we're here two years later.