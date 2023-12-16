Kid Cudi Plans to Release Memoir Called 'CUDI,' Says It 'Will Inspire You to Live Your Life to the Fullest'

Kid Cudi is dropping a memoir.

The rapper-turned-author revealed the news on Friday night via X (formerly Twitter) that a new book chronicling his journey will be available next year.

“My memoir is called CUDI By Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi,” he wrote, the title referencing his legal name. “My hope is to drop it next year around Sept. Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel. Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride.”

Cudi continued, “I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close. Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone. 🙏🏾✨💕 My hope is that after u read this, you'll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”

The 39-year-old also shared that he would embark on a “tour to bookstores around the globe” to sign copies of the memoir. Further details, including the book’s publisher and official street date, are yet to be announced.

On Thursday night, Cudi and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were seen talking and hugging during the latter’s Vultures livestream event with Ty Dolla Sign. The two had seemingly set aside their differences with Cudi appearing on the new album with a song possibly titled “Gun to My Head.”