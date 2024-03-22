Giving the timing, some listeners have wondered if this was all part of a larger strategy. With the history of "Control" in mind, not all of this is entirely a reach. The song, released in 2013, is technically a Sean-led single. It was Kendrick's verse, however, that inarguably dominated coverage and quickly became a classic moment in hip-hop history.

The song has remained a hot topic over the years, with Sean downplaying speculation of a feud in a Joe Budden interview in 2020. More recently, the "Control" fascination received a new layer thanks to an alleged Kendrick leak that included a direct mention of Sean by name. Sean later addressed the leak, seemingly suggesting he didn't consider the lyrics a diss.

With that in mind, folks have had plenty to say about “Like That” rolling out on the same day as Sean’s new single.