Joe Budden Blasts Ex Tahiry Jose After She Called Out 'Irony' of His Diddy Video Remarks: 'Lying, Failed Gold Digger'

Joe Budden has responded to recent claims made by Tahiry Jose, with whom he was previously in a romantic relationship.

As those who up on such things are already aware, the Love & Hip Hop alum had reiterated past abuse-related claims against Budden in response to his comments on the recently released surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie, as well as Diddy’s subsequent video statement.

"I assumed that he would go and just hide somewhere but why would you do that when you are just a glutton for attention?" Budden said on his podcast. "So he pops right back out. Talk about tone-deaf, talk about the inability to read a room. Where are the fucking publicists? Where is anybody in this moment? He pops back out with this halfhearted bullshit apology. It's almost offensive. It was like a slap in the face, that apology."

Budden said the apology lacked "sincerity," and also referred to Diddy as a "fucking lunatic" and an "evil piece of shit."