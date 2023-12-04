Joe Budden Insists He’s 'Way Bigger Than' YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Points to First-Week Numbers

Joe Budden says he’s “way bigger than” YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The remarks were delivered on Twitter Spaces, with Budden running down a list of first-week numbers to bolster his argument.

"I just wanna say I’m way bigger than him. Stop this," Budden said, as heard in the rip below.

From there, Budden said “young idiots” were being “fooled by these label metrics." He then proceeded to read off a number of first-week sales for multiple NBA YoungBoy projects over the years including Fed Baby's, 3800 Degrees, Until I Return, and more.

"The point is, you doing a lot for somebody that don’t sell more than 60,000 records. Like, stop it," Budden said.