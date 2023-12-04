NBA YoungBoy Responds to Joe Budden Saying His Music Is 'Trash': 'Don't Rat On Me Bitch'

NBA YoungBoy had some words for Joe Budden after the former rapper called him "trash" and "horrible."

Over the weekend, YoungBoy got on his label's Instagram Story and ripped Budden for speaking about him and his music without provocation on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

"The last thing I dropped was Decided 2, and my album is still in the top 10 pussy ass n***a," YoungBoy said while holding a wad of cash. "Don't speak on me, I don't play that shit. Don't rat on me either, you pussy ass bitch."

He continued, "You stupid dumb bitch, your dick don't even get hard no more clown ass n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, bitch. Fuck wrong with that n***a, man. Don't rat on me bitch. And I don't want to argue with your bitch ass. Bitch you do all them interviews, come on Grave Digger Mountain and talk to me n***a, if you can't do that you bitch made shut your fucking mouth."