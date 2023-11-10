YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Decided 2,' His Fourth Project This Year

Five years after YoungBoy Never Broke Again rolled out his Decided mixtape, the record-breaking artist has released its sequel, Decided 2.
The latest project from NBA YoungBoy marks his fourth full-length release this year alone, preceded most recently by this May’s Richest Opp. The lone feature on the 18-track project belongs to Rod Wave on “Better Than Ever,” a song that quickly garnered traction among fans on social media on Friday.
The track's chorus proves to be an immediate singalong, with YoungBoy asserting he's doing "better than ever" while still leaving room for more complicated emotions:
"I know she wish she didn't cross me
I been doin' better than ever
I take these drugs while exhausted
Have me feelin' better than ever"
Dive into Decided 2 here via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, etc.
In May, YoungBoy, then 23, became the youngest artist to hit 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. At the time, he was fresh off the release of another 2023 project, Don't Try This at Home.
More recently, YoungBoy called out YouTube, alleging the platform was "blackballing" him after one of his videos was hit with a copyright strike.
“Suck my dick, I still don’t give a fuck," he said when calling out the issue on social media. "Fuck y’all!”