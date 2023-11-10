YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Decided 2,' His Fourth Project This Year

Five years after YoungBoy Never Broke Again rolled out his Decided mixtape, the record-breaking artist has released its sequel, Decided 2.

The latest project from NBA YoungBoy marks his fourth full-length release this year alone, preceded most recently by this May’s Richest Opp. The lone feature on the 18-track project belongs to Rod Wave on “Better Than Ever,” a song that quickly garnered traction among fans on social media on Friday.

The track's chorus proves to be an immediate singalong, with YoungBoy asserting he's doing "better than ever" while still leaving room for more complicated emotions: