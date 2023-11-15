Jay-Z Looks Back on Sixth Grade Teacher Who Had Impact on Him: 'I Was Reading on a 12th Grade Level'

Jay-Z is showing love for a teacher he says had a major impact on him as a child.

In a clip from CBS Mornings’ new special Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own, Jay is asked by Gayle King about such a teacher, prompting him to also reveal that he was reading on a 12th-grade level when he was in the sixth grade.

"So Ms. Loudon was my sixth grade teacher," Jay recalled. "In the sixth grade, I was reading on a 12-grade level. ... And that excited me because everyone was excited. And Ms. Loudon, she was excited. I remember the feeling of it felt like me riding my bike at four, the way people reacted to that."