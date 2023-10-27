Jay-Z went into detail about how the iconic Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign was created.

In his interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Roc Nation boss explained how he and his Roc-A-Fella crew came up with the gesture that's been used by associated artists and fans all over the world.

Speaking inside the Brooklyn Public Library's Book of Hov exhibit, Jay said the idea for the sign came up when the label was working with the R&B group Christión in late 1996.

"When we first started, we had this group called Christión," Jay said. "When you sell 10 million, you go diamond. We believed in them so heavy it was like, 'This group is going to sell 10 million records!' So we start putting the diamond up for Christión. That's how it all came about, and then we started playing with it, and then we started doing it at shows, then the whole crowd started doing it."