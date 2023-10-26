Jay-Z Reveals What It'll Take for Him to Get Back in the Studio

In another clip taken from his interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Jay-Z revealed what it would take for him to hop in the studio again.

The multimedia mogul was questioned whether he would ever make new music and admitted that he already used the word "retirement" only to go back on it later. "I'll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important," he shared. "I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. ... I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society."

He highlighted his 2017 album 4:44, his most recent solo record, as an example of the material that could convince him to make new music. "4:44, for example, was a personal story, but the amount of vulnerability in there allowed for a lot of people to explore the space," he said.