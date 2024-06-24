Destroy Lonely Addresses Abuse Allegations: 'Everybody Know the True Story'

Destroy Lonely has responded to abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend.

In alleged screenshots of tweets that no longer appeared on the Opium artist’s page as of this writing, he was seen addressing claims made by Twitter user @ayishamia.

"Everybody know the true story," Lonely wrote in one screenshot. In another, he accused the woman in question of having "beat on me 1000 times." As for the photos included in the woman's tweeted allegations on Monday, Lonely addressed those as well, writing, "fake ass injury."