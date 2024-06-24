Destroy Lonely Addresses Abuse Allegations: 'Everybody Know the True Story'

The Opium artist has denied the allegations, saying they aren't "facts."

Jun 24, 2024
Destroy Lonely has responded to abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend.

In alleged screenshots of tweets that no longer appeared on the Opium artist’s page as of this writing, he was seen addressing claims made by Twitter user @ayishamia.

"Everybody know the true story," Lonely wrote in one screenshot. In another, he accused the woman in question of having "beat on me 1000 times." As for the photos included in the woman's tweeted allegations on Monday, Lonely addressed those as well, writing, "fake ass injury."

Destroy Lonely responds to domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

“Everybody who know me in real life knows this aint facts or me im not proving myself to the internet or no woman.” pic.twitter.com/CjDtrJgBph

— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2024

In a series of tweets, @ayishamia accused Lonely of "[cracking] my head open in Germany after pushing me into a bed frame." She also accused Lonely of slamming her on the floor in front of security guards, slapping her in the face in an Uber, and verbal abuse. Elsewhere, both Don Toliver and Pink Pantheress were mentioned, as seen below.

Screenshot of two tweets by Brazil (@ayishamia) addressing Bobby. One tweet includes a video of a person in an elevator, and both tweets express frustration and demand respect
A series of tweets from @ayishamia describing physical abuse, theft, drug use, and post-abuse struggles, receiving significant engagement through likes and comments
Screenshot of tweets from Brazil (@ayiswhamia) discussing personal grievances and disagreements with another individual, mentioning an incident with PinkPantheress
Tweets from @ayishamia: Discusses a past relationship, accusations of arrest, and hurtful comments from an ex. Mentions being unable to listen to Don Toliver
Ayishamia tweets about a past relationship, detailing fights, manipulation, and being physically dragged by her neck in Tokyo. Text image
Screenshot of tweets by user Brazil (@ayishamia) addressing someone&#x27;s past criticisms and accusing them of hypocrisy regarding a white dress they wore for her
Tweets from @ayishamia detailing a breakup story involving infidelity, reasons for the breakup, and the aftermath of the relationship
A tweet from user @ayishamia says, &quot;I have my reasons we all do. The more lone told me I was a user and that I didn’t actually love him, was mind games enough.&quot;

Complex has reached out to reps for Destroy Lonely for comment. This story may be updated.

Earlier this month, Lonely and fellow Opium artist Ken Carson were among those brought out during label founder Playboi Carti’s headlining set at the Summer Smash festival in Illinois. The 22-year-old's most recent project, If Looks Could Kill, was released in May of last year.

