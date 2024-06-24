Destroy Lonely Addresses Abuse Allegations: 'Everybody Know the True Story'

Destroy Lonely has responded to abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend.
In alleged screenshots of tweets that no longer appeared on the Opium artist’s page as of this writing, he was seen addressing claims made by Twitter user @ayishamia.
"Everybody know the true story," Lonely wrote in one screenshot. In another, he accused the woman in question of having "beat on me 1000 times." As for the photos included in the woman's tweeted allegations on Monday, Lonely addressed those as well, writing, "fake ass injury."
In a series of tweets, @ayishamia accused Lonely of "[cracking] my head open in Germany after pushing me into a bed frame." She also accused Lonely of slamming her on the floor in front of security guards, slapping her in the face in an Uber, and verbal abuse. Elsewhere, both Don Toliver and Pink Pantheress were mentioned, as seen below.
Complex has reached out to reps for Destroy Lonely for comment. This story may be updated.
Earlier this month, Lonely and fellow Opium artist Ken Carson were among those brought out during label founder Playboi Carti’s headlining set at the Summer Smash festival in Illinois. The 22-year-old's most recent project, If Looks Could Kill, was released in May of last year.