Lil Uzi Vert Joins Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely on “Like This”

Lil Uzi Vert links up with Opium artists Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely on “Like This,” out today.

The Semsi-produced track, taken from Carson’s just-released album A Great Chaos, opens with Uzi introducing the central question repeated with variations in the chorus: “Why my jeans fit like this?”

From there, Carson takes the first verse—including the sure-to-be-quoted line “I’m fucking on a MILF right now, I’m a motherfucker”—before Uzi makes their return. Deeper into the track, Uzi jokingly imagines a transactional scenario in which they would “let my white bitch say, 'n***a.'"

Later, the currently-on-tour rock band KISS gets a mention. Hear the full track below. Carson’s A Great Chaos is out now.