Lil Uzi Vert Joins Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely on “Like This”

Lil Uzi Vert links up with Opium artists Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely on “Like This,” out today.
The Semsi-produced track, taken from Carson’s just-released album A Great Chaos, opens with Uzi introducing the central question repeated with variations in the chorus: “Why my jeans fit like this?”
From there, Carson takes the first verse—including the sure-to-be-quoted line “I’m fucking on a MILF right now, I’m a motherfucker”—before Uzi makes their return. Deeper into the track, Uzi jokingly imagines a transactional scenario in which they would “let my white bitch say, 'n***a.'"
Later, the currently-on-tour rock band KISS gets a mention. Hear the full track below. Carson’s A Great Chaos is out now.
Back in May, Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely stopped by Complex's GOAT Talk show. In case you missed it, catch it here and/or below.
Uzi’s appearance on the new song with Carson and Lonely follows the recent rollout of their “NFL (Never Fall in Luv)” track and Be El Be-directed video. Be El Be previously worked with Uzi on the creative direction behind the Young Thug-tributing cover art for Barter 16, unveiled back in August. At the time of this writing, it was unclear when fans could expect that project to arrive.