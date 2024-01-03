Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: 'A Dream Come True'

Ciara and Derek Jeter are cousins.

The connection was part of the big reveal at the heart of a new episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. The episode in question, which kicked off the series’ 10th season, also featured Alanis Morissette.

“What the world?” Ciara said when finding out she and Jeter were related, as seen in the clip below. When told that Jeter was indeed her “DNA cousin,” Ciara continued to express shock.

“You are kidding me!” she said. “Derek Jeter! That’s crazy.”

As explained in the episode, available in full here, the five-time Grammy nominee and the five-time World Series champ “share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome.”

When sharing the clip, Ciara called the moment “a dream come true.”