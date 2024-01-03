Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: 'A Dream Come True'

Ciara and Derek Jeter are cousins.
The connection was part of the big reveal at the heart of a new episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. The episode in question, which kicked off the series’ 10th season, also featured Alanis Morissette.
“What the world?” Ciara said when finding out she and Jeter were related, as seen in the clip below. When told that Jeter was indeed her “DNA cousin,” Ciara continued to express shock.
“You are kidding me!” she said. “Derek Jeter! That’s crazy.”
As explained in the episode, available in full here, the five-time Grammy nominee and the five-time World Series champ “share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome.”
When sharing the clip, Ciara called the moment “a dream come true.”
Still to come on the new season of Finding Your Roots are appearances by Brendan Fraser, LeVar Burton, Valerie Bertinelli, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Morgan, Lena Dunham, and more.
“The family trees we unearth this season are especially fascinating and full of lessons and surprises from one generation to the next," Dr. Gates teased in a recent press release.
In December, Ciara welcomed her and Russell Wilson's third child together, a baby girl named Amora Princess. The singer's most recent project, CiCi, hit streaming services back in August and featured the Chris Brown collab "How We Roll."