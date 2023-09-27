Kerry Washington Opens Up About Finding Out Her Dad Isn't Her Biological Father

Her editor encouraged her to write about her parentage in the book, instead, and that's ultimately what became the focus of Thicker Than Water. Her parents, Earl and Valerie, revealed the news to her when she was gearing up to appear on Finding Your Roots, the PBS series that sees celebrities track their ancestry.

"I didn't know what my story was, but I was playing the supporting character in their story of what our family was," she shared. "When I got this information, I was like, 'Oh. I now know my story and I get to figure it out and tell it step into being the most important person in my life.' And that was scary, like, to give myself the permission to be the most important character in my life. Not my parents 'cause they were not thrilled about me writing this. Not my kids, 'cause this isn't about my marriage and my children. This is really a book about me. That was terrifying."

Despite the initial shock of learning her dad isn't her biological father, the 46-year-old Scandal actress said it brought her closer to her parents. "I really started to have so much more love and compassion and understanding for my parents," she added. "Taking this deep dive into our family history made me put myself in their shoes and think about the things that they've had to navigate and what they've been through and what they've sacrificed. And it really made me feel closer to them."

Washington's memoir Thicker Than Water is out now.