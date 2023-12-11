Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl.
The couple announced the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing their daughter’s name, Amora Princess Wilson, born at 9 pounds, 1 ounce.
“We Love You so much!” they wrote, with the date on the photo seemingly indicating she was born today.
Amora shares a middle name with her older sister, 6-year-old Sienna Princess. Ciara and Wilson also have a 3-year-old son Win Harrison, and the singer is mother to 9-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, Future.
Ciara was in attendance at her husband’s Denver Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with the Broncos winning 24-7. One of the photos in the series shows her with her children.
Ciara and Wilson announced they were expecting their third child in early August via a video posted to her IG account. Filmed by the NFL star quarterback during their anniversary trip to Japan, the black and white clip shows Ciara standing in front of a window; as she turns, she reveals her baby bump.
"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib,” she captioned the post.