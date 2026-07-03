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Latest Stories

NSYNC Member Joey Fatone Reveals a Fan Tried to Paternity Scam Him
Pop Culture

Joey Fatone Says Paternity Scam Almost Ended His NSYNC Career

The NSYNC star recalls the shocking moment a stranger showed up at his parents’ door with a baby and bogus paperwork that nearly ruined his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Soldiers in camouflage uniforms walking through a dry, grassy field with scattered trees, holding rifles, in a military exercise.
Life

DNA Evidence Links British Soldiers to Abandoned Kenyan Children With Lighter Skin Tone

Thanks to various DNA databases, many children born in Kenya near a British military base are learning about who their father is.

Joe Price88 days ago
DNA May Crack the Case of 1980s Unsolved Murder of Playboy Playmate
Pop Culture

DNA Breakthrough Revives 1984 Murder Case of Playboy Bunny

Nearly 40 years after Carolyn Merricks was found stabbed in her St. Petersburg apartment, investigators are revisiting the case using modern DNA technology.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
Jay-Z looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Music

Judge Blocks Restraining Order Request Against Jay-Z Amid Paternity Case

Rymir Satterthwaite's former guardian accused Jay-Z of retaliating against her by requesting a sanctions hearing in the ongoing paternity case.

Joe Price264 days ago
Director Peter Jackson attends the Legendary Pictures preview and panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Wants to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth

A de-extinction mission backed by big money, blockbuster vision, and a push to make science go viral.

Maggie Ekberg388 days ago
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(L) Swayvo Twain in sunglasses and a beanie, and on the right. (R) Angie Stone with curly hair in a black embellished outfit.
Music

Swayvo Twain Says He Learned to Embrace Mom Angie Stone’s Legacy ‘Full on’ Before She Died

The 28-year-old musician recently shared a preview of his family's appearance on MTV’s 'Family Legacy.'

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Sign of 23andMe on a modern building facade with large windows and reflections of trees and sky.
Life

23andMe's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: How Does This Affect DNA Data of Company's 15 Million Customers?

23andMe's long-discussed financial woes have come to a head. What's next?

Trace William Cowen481 days ago
@__jennarose__ TikTok post
Life

TikToker's AncestryDNA Test Leads to Her Grandmother's Arrest in 27-Year Cold Case

The genealogy test led to the arrest of Nancy Ann Gerwatoski in the 1997 "Baby Garnet" case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams600 days ago
Split image. Left: Finesse2Tymes with daughter. Right: Nia Love.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Discovers Daughter Isn't His After Paternity Test: ‘I Used to Treat Women Real Bad… U Reap What U Sow’

The rapper supposedly welcomed daughter Sincere Hampton last November with Nia Love.

Alex Ocho654 days ago
Woman seated with microphone, man in basketball uniform on court. Both appear focused
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take Three Paternity Tests for Son Tatum

The couple share son Tatum, one, and daughter True, six.

Alex Ocho802 days ago
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ciara and derek jeter are pictured
Music

Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: 'A Dream Come True'

Ciara and Alanis Morissette both appeared on a new episode of PBS' 'Finding Your Roots.'

Trace William Cowen927 days ago
Music

Blueface Says He Took a DNA Test That Proves He's Not the Father of Chrisean Rock's Son: 'Thank You Jesus'

The 26-year-old rapper took to his social media to share his feelings after an alleged DNA test confirmed he is not the father of Chrisean Jr.

Alex Ocho952 days ago
Married couple Joseph and Celina Quinones in a file photo
Life

Couple With Three Kids Discovered They're Cousins After Ten Years of Marriage

After three kids and ten years of marriage, the couple Celina and Joseph Quinones discovered they were related through the use of DNA tests.

Joe Price1198 days ago
Two replicas of mammoths are seen during exhibition opening in Germany
Life

Scientists Create Meatball Consisting of Extinct Woolly Mammoth DNA

A giant meatball containing DNA from the long-extinct woolly mammoth was created in a lab by scientists from Vow, an Australian cultured meat firm.

Jose Martinez1207 days ago
Blueface and Chrisean Rock attend Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Music

Blueface Says He Wants DNA Test After Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy

Blueface took to Twitter Friday night to address his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock's pregnancy, with the rapper requesting a DNA test be done.

Brad Callas1274 days ago
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Photo of Brianna Maitland shown by father
Life

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect.

Brenton Blanchet1582 days ago
500-pound bear Hank the Tank in action
Life

500-Pound Bear ‘Hank the Tank’ Has Reputation Cleared Due to DNA Evidence (UPDATE)

A massive 500-pound black bear known as "Hank the Tank" was alleged to have broken into over two dozen homes in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Brenton Blanchet1609 days ago
Virginia Attorney General is pictured
Life

Virginia Attorney General Says Police Used Fake DNA Reports in Interrogations

In announcing an agreement that has been reached following an investigation into the tactic, AG Herring called the practice "potentially unconstitutional."

Trace William Cowen1648 days ago

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