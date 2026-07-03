Latest Stories
Joey Fatone Says Paternity Scam Almost Ended His NSYNC Career
The NSYNC star recalls the shocking moment a stranger showed up at his parents’ door with a baby and bogus paperwork that nearly ruined his career.
DNA Evidence Links British Soldiers to Abandoned Kenyan Children With Lighter Skin Tone
Thanks to various DNA databases, many children born in Kenya near a British military base are learning about who their father is.
DNA Breakthrough Revives 1984 Murder Case of Playboy Bunny
Nearly 40 years after Carolyn Merricks was found stabbed in her St. Petersburg apartment, investigators are revisiting the case using modern DNA technology.
Judge Blocks Restraining Order Request Against Jay-Z Amid Paternity Case
Rymir Satterthwaite's former guardian accused Jay-Z of retaliating against her by requesting a sanctions hearing in the ongoing paternity case.
'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Wants to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth
A de-extinction mission backed by big money, blockbuster vision, and a push to make science go viral.
Swayvo Twain Says He Learned to Embrace Mom Angie Stone’s Legacy ‘Full on’ Before She Died
The 28-year-old musician recently shared a preview of his family's appearance on MTV’s 'Family Legacy.'
23andMe's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: How Does This Affect DNA Data of Company's 15 Million Customers?
23andMe's long-discussed financial woes have come to a head. What's next?
TikToker's AncestryDNA Test Leads to Her Grandmother's Arrest in 27-Year Cold Case
The genealogy test led to the arrest of Nancy Ann Gerwatoski in the 1997 "Baby Garnet" case.
Finesse2Tymes Discovers Daughter Isn't His After Paternity Test: ‘I Used to Treat Women Real Bad… U Reap What U Sow’
The rapper supposedly welcomed daughter Sincere Hampton last November with Nia Love.
Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take Three Paternity Tests for Son Tatum
The couple share son Tatum, one, and daughter True, six.
Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: 'A Dream Come True'
Ciara and Alanis Morissette both appeared on a new episode of PBS' 'Finding Your Roots.'
Blueface Says He Took a DNA Test That Proves He's Not the Father of Chrisean Rock's Son: 'Thank You Jesus'
The 26-year-old rapper took to his social media to share his feelings after an alleged DNA test confirmed he is not the father of Chrisean Jr.
Couple With Three Kids Discovered They're Cousins After Ten Years of Marriage
After three kids and ten years of marriage, the couple Celina and Joseph Quinones discovered they were related through the use of DNA tests.
Scientists Create Meatball Consisting of Extinct Woolly Mammoth DNA
A giant meatball containing DNA from the long-extinct woolly mammoth was created in a lab by scientists from Vow, an Australian cultured meat firm.
Blueface Says He Wants DNA Test After Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy
Blueface took to Twitter Friday night to address his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock's pregnancy, with the rapper requesting a DNA test be done.
Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old
Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect.
500-Pound Bear ‘Hank the Tank’ Has Reputation Cleared Due to DNA Evidence (UPDATE)
A massive 500-pound black bear known as "Hank the Tank" was alleged to have broken into over two dozen homes in South Lake Tahoe, California.
Virginia Attorney General Says Police Used Fake DNA Reports in Interrogations
In announcing an agreement that has been reached following an investigation into the tactic, AG Herring called the practice "potentially unconstitutional."