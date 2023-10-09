Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Expect Artists She Collaborates With to ‘Pick a Side’

Cardi B says she doesn’t expect fellow artists she collaborates with to “pick a side.”

The comments stem from an interview Cardi gave to Tamara Dhia on The Spout Podcast last month amid coverage of "Bongos," her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

"I just sometimes do be afraid and everything because I’m the type of person that if I like you and I meet you and we do a song, I don’t expect, like, you to pick a side or anything," Cardi said after the host praised her for “championing and collaborating with other women” in the industry while many still are hellbent on pitting them against each other. "I feel like you can work with whoever you wanna work with. Because at the end of the day, this is a business and you gotta look out for yourself always."

That said, Cardi added, she would prefer if artists she chooses to work with refrain from "fake bitch" behavior.

"Just don’t shit on me or don’t show me you’re kinda like a fake bitch because that be breaking my heart," she said.

See more in the video below. The comments in question arrive a little after the five-minute mark.