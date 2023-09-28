Mortal Kombat

BY Mortal Kombat

Brand Publisher

First We Feast's

Hot Ones

September 28, 2023

Cardi B Tries Not to Panic While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Cardi B is a Grammy Award–winning artist with more #1 singles than any other woman in hip-hop history. Her latest hit with Megan Thee Stallion is called "Bongos" and is available everywhere now. But how is she with spicy food? Find as Cardi takes on the wings of death and discusses the art of a rap intro song, her admiration for Rihanna, the possibility of alien life, and her undying love for FDR.

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Food Skills
  • Coneheads
  • Sean in The Wild
  • The Burger Show
  • Burger Scholar Sessions
  • Sean Tells a Story
Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
  • Seasons: 20