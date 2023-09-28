First We Feast's

Hot Ones

September 28, 2023

Cardi B Tries Not to Panic While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Cardi B is a Grammy Award–winning artist with more #1 singles than any other woman in hip-hop history. Her latest hit with Megan Thee Stallion is called "Bongos" and is available everywhere now. But how is she with spicy food? Find as Cardi takes on the wings of death and discusses the art of a rap intro song, her admiration for Rihanna, the possibility of alien life, and her undying love for FDR.