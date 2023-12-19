Cardi B on Country Music's Streaming Boom in 2023: 'It's Taking Over'

It's unclear when, exactly, Cardi made these comments. The IG clip in question, however, is at least several months old but resurfaced this week. The clip's resurfacing comes amid continued headlines coverage of her and Offset's apparent split.

As for the country-focused clip, Cardi goes on to say that an unnamed person theorized to her that country’s current boom was linked to middle America, where “people used to buy CDs.” Those same people, Cardi said, have now made the switch to streaming.

Longtime Cardi fans will note that she was joined by Jimmie Allen for a country version of her track “Money” back in 2022. One year earlier, Maren Morris was asked about Cardi at the Grammys, prompting her to praise the Invasion of Privacy artist's comparably "unfiltered" approach to music.

"I love how real she is," Morris told E! News' Rocsi Diaz at the time. "She is so unfiltered and she'd probably do well in country music, because we're pretty unfiltered, too. I think we're about telling the truth and no B.S. That's her!"

Per Billboard, 2023 saw country artist Morgan Wallen as the top Hot 100 artist of the year. Wallen's "Last Night," taken from his No. 1 album One Thing at a Time, was the biggest Hot 100 hit of 2023.