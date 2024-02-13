Beyoncé’s 'Act II': Reporter Says Singer's Dad Visited Country Station 8 Years Ago to Meet Program Director

A Boston news anchor’s recent reflection on his time at an area country station has Beyoncé fans pointing to the years-in-the-making nature of the 32-time Grammy winner’s upcoming album.

During a recent broadcast, Colton Bradford of NBC 10 Boston said he was working at a country music station “almost eight years ago” when none other than Mathew Knowles, father to Beyoncé and Solange, showed up.

"This is crazy. Everyone in the newsroom is gonna get a giggle out of this," Bradford said during a report on the recently announced Act II. "Seven, almost eight years ago, I was hosting a nightly radio show on a country station here in Boston. All of a sudden, a guy comes knocking on the door and it’s Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's dad."

According to Colton, Knowles was there "to talk to the program director of the radio station because he said that there was someone in their musical family who was interested in country music."