Belly Reflects on His Palestinian Roots on New Album '96 Miles From Bethlehem' f/ Elyanna, Saint Levant, and More

Belly told fans ahead of the release that profits from the album will go toward Palestinian relief efforts.

May 30, 2024
Cover art for Belly's music album "96 Miles from Bethlehem" depicting a surreal desert scene with partially buried figures and distant silhouettes against an evening sky
Belly has rolled out his new album 96 Miles From Bethlehem, the title of which is a nod to the Grammy-nominated artist’s birthplace of Jenin in Palestine.

‌The nine-track release follows the 2021 album See You Next Wednesday and last year’s Mumble Rap 2 tape. Enlisted for features are fellow Palestinian artists including Elyanna, Saint Levant, and MC Abdul. DaHeala, meanwhile, contributes production.

A deeply personal listening experience, and one that’s notably billed as both an ode to Palestine and an artistic exploration of its current struggles, 96 Miles From Bethlehem features the previously released "Patience vs. Patients" track. The song opens with a warning against "false prophets" and "imposters" before walking listeners through a scene of heartbreaking violence.

Person wearing a camo raincoat and hat, holding the hat&#x27;s brim while screaming or shouting, posed in front of a tall fence with barbed wire on top
Image via Darren Craig

The intentionally profanity-free album closes with "The Gift, The Curse, and The Fate," several lines of which harken back to the core sentiments of "Patience vs. Patients."

Listen to 96 Miles From Bethlehem here. As Belly recently announced, profits from the album and related merch will be put toward "Gaza, the West Bank, and other affected areas around Palestine."

