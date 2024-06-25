André 3000 Is Taking Instrumental Album 'New Blue Sun' on the Road Again: Here Are the Dates

Those who missed André 3000's recent string of tour dates, which included stops at uniquely intimate venues like The Blue Room in Nashville, have just been given their chance to right their wrongs with the announcement of a new North American tour kicking off later this year.
Tuesday, 3 Stacks, whose instrumental album New Blue Sun arrived last November, rolled out dates and ticket info for his latest trek, starting with a show at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Joining him for this run of dates across three months are New Blue Sun players Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks.
Below, see the full list of newly announced dates. Tickets are set to go on sale starting this Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. See here for more info. Fittingly, the new tour sees 3 Stacks and company closing things out with a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
- September 19 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
- September 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T PAC - Winspear Opera House
- September 22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- September 25 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
- September 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
- September 28 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
- October 1 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys By The Bay
- October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
- October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
- October 5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- October 9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
- October 11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- October 14 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
- October 17 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- October 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop
- October 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
- October 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
- October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- October 30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- November 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- November 2 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
- November 8 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
- November 9 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center
- November 12 - Durham, NC - DPAC
- November 14 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
New Blue Sun, technically André’s first solo studio album, was met with positive reviews upon its release via Epic Records last year. Amid the rollout, the Outkast alum also spoke candidly in a carefully curated selection of interviews about his artistic process, the ever-evolving nature of his work, and his initial hesitancy to return to the spotlight at this scale. Along the way, the album was also made the subject of a special IMAX event, with André at one point bringing album cut "That Night in Hawaii When I Turned into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn't Control ... Sh¥t Was Wild" to The Late Show.