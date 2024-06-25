André 3000 Is Taking Instrumental Album 'New Blue Sun' on the Road Again: Here Are the Dates

Those who missed André 3000's recent string of tour dates, which included stops at uniquely intimate venues like The Blue Room in Nashville, have just been given their chance to right their wrongs with the announcement of a new North American tour kicking off later this year.

Tuesday, 3 Stacks, whose instrumental album New Blue Sun arrived last November, rolled out dates and ticket info for his latest trek, starting with a show at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Joining him for this run of dates across three months are New Blue Sun players Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks.

Below, see the full list of newly announced dates. Tickets are set to go on sale starting this Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. See here for more info.‌ Fittingly, the new tour sees 3 Stacks and company closing things out with a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.