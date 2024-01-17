André 3000 Announces ‘New Blue Sun’ IMAX Event

Two months after releasing his debut solo album New Blue Sun, André 3000 returns to celebrate his genre-leaping project on the big screen, the IMAX screen to be specific.
3 Stacks and IMAX announced that the OutKast rapper will host an "album listening cinematic experience" followed by a live Q&A. This event is happening one night and one night only on Jan. 23 at an IMAX location near you.
These eagerly awaited visuals are directed by Terence Nance, the creator behind the surreal HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. With these two masterminds working together, the event promises to be a unique opportunity to witness "André’s fusion of improv creativity and musical exploration in vivid detail and unparalleled sound quality through the IMAX Live Experience, blending captivating visuals and instrumentation."
Tickets are on sale now at IMAX.com/NewBlueSun.
André surprised fans when he first announced that his debut solo album would be an instrumental, woodwind project. In an interview with GQ, he explained the reasoning for his genre shift away from hip-hop.
“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time," said André, who has only given fans a smattering of guest verses over the past few years. “Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that. It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way."