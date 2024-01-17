André 3000 Announces ‘New Blue Sun’ IMAX Event

Two months after releasing his debut solo album New Blue Sun, André 3000 returns to celebrate his genre-leaping project on the big screen, the IMAX screen to be specific.

3 Stacks and IMAX announced that the OutKast rapper will host an "album listening cinematic experience" followed by a live Q&A. This event is happening one night and one night only on Jan. 23 at an IMAX location near you.

These eagerly awaited visuals are directed by Terence Nance, the creator behind the surreal HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. With these two masterminds working together, the event promises to be a unique opportunity to witness "André’s fusion of improv creativity and musical exploration in vivid detail and unparalleled sound quality through the IMAX Live Experience, blending captivating visuals and instrumentation."

Tickets are on sale now at IMAX.com/NewBlueSun.