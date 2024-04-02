Watch Beyoncé Thank André 3000, Jay-Z, and More While Accepting IHeartRadio Innovator Award

“I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits,” Beyoncé said.

She also showed her appreciation for Stevie Wonder, who presented her with the award. “I love you and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us,” she told Stevie. “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you.”

She went on to discuss what it means to be an innovator.