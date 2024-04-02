Watch Beyoncé Thank André 3000, Jay-Z, and More While Accepting IHeartRadio Innovator Award

Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
On Monday, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer accepted the award in Los Angeles, where she showed her gratitude to her peers and those who came before her. She thanked Jay-Z, André 3000, Prince, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Tracy Chapman, Rosetta Tharp, and Linda Martell.
“I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits,” Beyoncé said.
She also showed her appreciation for Stevie Wonder, who presented her with the award. “I love you and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us,” she told Stevie. “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you.”
She went on to discuss what it means to be an innovator.
“Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible," she said. “Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”
She added, “So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions.”
Bey closed by thanking Hov and her children. “My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you," she said before calling her three children "my inspiration and biggest blessing.”
Bey’s recognition arrives on the heels of her new album, Cowboy Carter, which includes features from Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and the singer’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, among others. The project also includes Beyoncé’s interpretations of Parton’s “Jolene” and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”