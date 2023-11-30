Adult Survivors Act: Diddy, Mike Tyson, Jamie Foxx, Jimmy Iovine, and More Sued for Sexual Offenses

In 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act, which put in motion a year-long lookback window at alleged sexual offenses.

Nov 30, 2023
diddy and jimmy iovine are pictured
Images via Getty/Paras Griffin & Getty/Emma McIntyre/The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
diddy and jimmy iovine are pictured
Images via Getty/Paras Griffin & Getty/Emma McIntyre/The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The one-year window made possible by the Adult Survivors Act, which was signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul in May 2022, came to a close this month. 

As announced at the time, the Adult Survivors Act’s “one-year lookback window” started six months after the date of signing and was applicable regardless of when the alleged abuse happened. During that period, per New York Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, courthouse doors were “flung open so you can confront your abusers and seek the justice that was too long denied you.”

In recent months, lawsuits against NYC Mayor Eric Adams and others have made headlines. Below, we take a look at Adams' suit and other instances of Adult Survivors Act legal action involving public figures. According to stats cited by the New York Times this week, over 3,000 civil suits were filed during the one-year window, including those against prisons and hospitals in the state.

Donald Trump

Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

FORT DODGE, IOWA - NOVEMBER 18: Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on November 18, 2023 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The former president spoke on various topics pertaining to things that happened during his term in office as well as current events. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

In May, a jury found the former POTUS was liable after he was accused of sexual abuse by writer E. Jean Carroll. The abuse was alleged to have occurred in 1996, with Trump calling the eventual $5 million judgment “a disgrace.”

Rudy Giuliani

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2023. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Also in May, Giuliani, former mayor of New York and Borat 2 guest star, was accused by a former employee of sexual abuse and forcible touching, among other alleged actions.

Diddy

Mega / GC Images

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: P Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In November, a settlement was reported to have been reached following news that Diddy had been accused of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed by Cassie. In a statement, Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said the decision to settle "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Diddy has since been sued by two additional women, both of whom have accused the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault.

Jimmy Iovine

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Jimmy Iovine speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

According to a lawsuit, the Interscope Records co-founder "sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation" a woman identified only as Jane Doe.

An Iovine rep later told Rolling Stone they were "shocked and baffled" by the allegations.

Andrew Cuomo

Pacific Press / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing a former executive assistant in a three-page summons, per the Associated Press. In response to the lawsuit from Brittany Commisso, the former New York governor’s lawyer called the allegations “provably false.”

Eric Adams

New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

UNITED STATES -November 28: Mayor Eric Adams flanked by City Commissioners is pictured during his week off topic press conference at City Hall Blue Room, Tuesday November 28, 2023. During the press conference Adams discussed recent budget cuts, the migrants crisis and recent raids by the FBI to persons connected to his mayoral campaign and a sexual assault allegations. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Adams is accused of sexually assaulting a City of New York employee in 1993, with the legal action calling for $5 million in relief. Adams later told reporters the alleged assault “absolutely did not happen.”

Harvey Weinstein

Etienne Laurent / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on 04 October 2022. - Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Julia Ormond accused Weinstein of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in October. Disney and Miramax are also named in the suit, which accuses the disgraced film producer of sexual battery in 1995.

Bill Cosby

Michael Abbott / Getty Images

CHELTENHAM, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 30: Bill Cosby speaks to reporters outside of his home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby was released from prison after court overturns his sex assault conviction. (Photo by Michael Abbott/Getty Images)

The convicted comedian is accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and more in a recent lawsuit from Joan Tarshis, who previously accused Cosby of sexual assault in 2014.

Axl Rose

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

SOMERSET - JUNE 24: Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model, accused the Guns N’ Roses frontman of raping her in 1989. The singer’s lawyer, Alan S. Gutman, said the lawsuit was centered on “fictional claims.”

Neil Portnow

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Neil Portnow attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A lawsuit against Portnow sees the former Recording Academy CEO being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a musician identified only as Jane Doe.

Mike Tyson

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 26: Mike Tyson reacts during a press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing match at Boulevard Hall on October 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A woman alleged in a lawsuit this January that Tyson "violently raped" her in a limousine in the early '90s. At the time, Tyson's reps had not issued a statement on the suit.

Russell Brand

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Russell Brand speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The comedian and YouTube personality is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked as an extra on the 2011 movie Arthur, a remake of the 1981 film of the same name.

Jamie Foxx

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jamie Foxx attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel's on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has accused Foxx of groping her at a rooftop lounge in New York in 2015. Through a rep, Foxx later denied the allegations.

L.A. Reid

Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

LA Reid at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

An ex-Arista Records exec has alleged that Reid sexually assaulted her, then retaliated against her when she declined his advances.

Terry Richardson

Michael Stewart / WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Photographer Terry Richardson attends the Jeremy Scott fashion show during September 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

In November, Richardson was accused of sexual assault in separate lawsuits from two models who previously worked with the photographer.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

305pics / GC Images

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Cuba Gooding Jr. is seen on October 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

The Oscar-winning actor is accused of two separate incidents of alleged sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed in November. In the suits, Gooding is alleged to have forcibly kissed a woman in 2018 and groped a different woman in 2019.

Steven Tyler

Las Vegas Review-journal / TNS

Steven Tyler performs "Come Together" in a T-shirt honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims at Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild"; show at Park Theater on Oct.1, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A former teen model alleges the Aerosmith singer forcibly kissed and groped her in 1975, when she was 17.

AllegationsLawsuitsLawsuitExplainersDiddyJimmy IovineRussell BrandNew YorkRapeSexual AssaultSexual HarassmentBill Cosby

Latest in Music