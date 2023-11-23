Interscope Co-Founder Jimmy Iovine Sued Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine faces an impending lawsuit from a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct and abuse.

In a summons obtained by Pitchfork, the accuser, who has identified as Jane Doe, claims she "sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation" in August 2007.

Iovine, 70, is being sued for assault and battery.

According to Billboard, Jane Doe is seeking "economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs."

"This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter," a spokesperson for Iovine told Rolling Stone. "No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now."