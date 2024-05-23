50 Cent Says He’s 'Only Flying Private' After Disputed Report of 'Fire or Explosion' Risk on Boeing Planes

50 Cent is expressing gratitude for having the privilege to fly private amid the ongoing Boeing discourse.

To be clear, the global aerospace company has ssued a statement regarding recent claims from the Daily Mail, namely a piece the tabloid published on Wednesday alleging that hundreds of planes used by United and American Airlines had a "potential flaw" that could result in fires or explosions. In a subsequent statement to TMZ, a Boeing rep slammed the report as "misleading and reckless," adding that it "sensationalizes" what the company says is merely part of the "standard regulatory process" surrounding air travel safety.

Still, the report was widely shared and discussed, which is understandable given the slew of deeply unflattering Boeing developments that have been reported on as of late. 50, who's presumably always prepared to comment on the news of any given day regardless of topic, was among those quick to chime in.

"Ok im only flying private fvck this," 50, whose IG activities are frequent fodder for headlines, said on Wednesday. "I can’t go out like that."