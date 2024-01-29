21 Savage to Headline ComplexCon Hong Kong

21 Savage has been tapped as the headliner for ComplexCon Hong Kong.
Fresh off back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with American Dream, 21 is set to serve as the festival’s Sunday music headliner. Also on the lineup of headliners for the first-ever iteration of ComplexCon to take place outside of North America are Edison Chen and multiple AOMG recording artists. Confirmed AOMG-affiliated ComplexCon Hong Kong performers include Simon Dominic, Loco, GRAY, Woo Won-Jae, and Coogie.
Attendees can also expect to see live performances from Chef, MC Yan, Shou Lou, and Novel Fergus.
As announced earlier this month, Verdy, whose history with ComplexCon at large is extensive, is the Artistic Director for the inaugural edition of ComplexCon Hong Kong.
“After ComplexCon Chicago, we learned that we could work closely with our partners abroad to create more frequent regional editions of ComplexCon all over the world,” ComplexCon Advisor Neil Wright said last year when announcing new events for Hong Kong and Melbourne. “As the authority in youth and streetwear, it’s important for us to amplify and empower the burgeoning creatives and brands within the global communities at the forefront of driving culture forward.”
ComplexCon Hong Kong kicks off at AsiaWorld Expo on March 22 and runs through March 24. For more info, including ticket details, see here.