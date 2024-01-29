21 Savage to Headline ComplexCon Hong Kong

As announced earlier this month, Verdy, whose history with ComplexCon at large is extensive, is the Artistic Director for the inaugural edition of ComplexCon Hong Kong.

“After ComplexCon Chicago, we learned that we could work closely with our partners abroad to create more frequent regional editions of ComplexCon all over the world,” ComplexCon Advisor Neil Wright said last year when announcing new events for Hong Kong and Melbourne. “As the authority in youth and streetwear, it’s important for us to amplify and empower the burgeoning creatives and brands within the global communities at the forefront of driving culture forward.”

ComplexCon Hong Kong kicks off at AsiaWorld Expo on March 22 and runs through March 24. For more info, including ticket details, see here.