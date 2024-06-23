Julio Foolio Reportedly Fatally Shot at 26

Julio Foolio has reportedly died.
According to News 4 Jax, the Jacksonville-based rapper, born Charles Jones, was allegedly shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, early Sunday morning.
At the time of his death, he was celebrating his 26th birthday, which the news station notes was on Friday, at an Airbnb. Due to the large number of attendees, police shut down the festivities and the group relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn where he was ambushed.
Tampa Police responded to a 911 call at a shooting at the hotel at 4:41 am.
“The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones,” wrote Tampa Police Public Information Officer Jonee’ Lewis in a press release. “Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Three other people are being treated for their injuries at a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.
This story is being updated.