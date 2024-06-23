Julio Foolio Reportedly Fatally Shot at 26

Tampa Police responded to a 911 call at a shooting at the hotel at 4:41 am.

“The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones,” wrote Tampa Police Public Information Officer Jonee’ Lewis in a press release. “Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Three other people are being treated for their injuries at a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

This story is being updated.