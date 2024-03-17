Meek Mill Says He Wants a Podcast Deal, DJ Akademiks Responds With $1 Million Offer Amid Feud

It appears Meek Mill and Akademiks are ready to put an end to their beef.

Weeks after Meek and Ak reignited their feud and were offered $1 million to participate in a celebrity boxing match, the two appear to be settling their differences via a very different route.

On Saturday, Akademiks accused Meek of not wanting to get in the ring with him after the rapper tweeted about wanting a podcast deal. As a result, Ak proposed an alternative plan.

"He don't wanna box," Ak wrote. "Maybe he want to podcast?"

After catching wind of Ak's proposal, Meek confirmed that he's interested in a podcast deal, adding that he already has a name picked out for a show: Culture Currency.

"Yeah just a podcast deal my boy," the Philly rapper replied. "I just wanna get in media now and rap to tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the black culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called 'culture currency'."