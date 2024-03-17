Meek Mill Says He Wants a Podcast Deal, DJ Akademiks Responds With $1 Million Offer Amid Feud

It appears Meek Mill and Akademiks are ready to put an end to their beef.
Weeks after Meek and Ak reignited their feud and were offered $1 million to participate in a celebrity boxing match, the two appear to be settling their differences via a very different route.
On Saturday, Akademiks accused Meek of not wanting to get in the ring with him after the rapper tweeted about wanting a podcast deal. As a result, Ak proposed an alternative plan.
"He don't wanna box," Ak wrote. "Maybe he want to podcast?"
After catching wind of Ak's proposal, Meek confirmed that he's interested in a podcast deal, adding that he already has a name picked out for a show: Culture Currency.
"Yeah just a podcast deal my boy," the Philly rapper replied. "I just wanna get in media now and rap to tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the black culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called 'culture currency'."
Akademiks then offered Meek "a million dollars up front" for 52 episodes. While Meek would own the podcast, Ak's platform would own the video and audio, as well as an option to renew Meek's contract for a second year.
"I'll offer you a Million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes. 1 a week," Ak wrote. "We own video and audio, with a option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova etc). You can own the podcast, but we share the IP as long as u in the deal."
Ak added, "Oh and we’ll handle the production. We’ll record, edit and obviously promo as part of the deal."
Though Meek didn't give an answer to Ak's offer, he added that he wants to partner with "somebody already good in the business," while suggesting he does two episodes per month rather than one a week.
The news arrives two weeks after Damon Feldman, the CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, announced that if Meek and Ak are interested, he was ready to schedule a fight for May 18 in Atlanta, with the winner walking away with a $1 million purse.
Feldman's announcement came after Ak initially challenged Meek to a fight after he claimed the Philly native "snitched" and called police to his home. Ak said the fight could be in public or in private.
The feud between Ak and Meek reignited last month with the two going back and forth after a recent Diddy lawsuit sparked speculation over Meek's sexuality.