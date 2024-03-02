Meek Mill and Akademiks Offered $1 Million to Settle Feud by Celebrity Boxing CEO

Meek Mill and Akademiks can make a lot of money off their reignited beef by way of a celebrity boxing match.

On Friday, TMZ spoke with Damon Feldman, the CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, who announced that if Meek and Ak are interested, he has May 18 set up for a potential fight in Atlanta, with the winner walking away with a $1 million purse.

Feldman said that he has a gym where Ak can train for the fight and has spoken to business partners at King of Diamonds in Miami to assist in setting up the event.

"DJ Akademiks, always starting shit — listen, man, you gotta step up," he said. "I already have the boxing training camp for you at Gonzalez Gym. Raekwon here is going to train you. Meek Mill, he already has a trainer with Monique Jackson."

Feldman added, "You gotta make this happen. May 18 in Atlanta. I already talked to my guys down at King of Diamonds. They're helping get the venue down there. Step up. Celebrity Boxing has $1 million on the table."

Feldman's announcement came after Ak initially challenged Meek to a fight after he claimed the Philly native "snitched" and called police to his home. Ak said the fight could be in public or in private.

"[21] Savage can set it up in private, you can set it up in public," he said in a conversation with popular streamer Adin Ross. "We could get a price. He's a bully that I think is pussy, so let's settle it with the hands."

Earlier this week, Meek and Ak were trading shots on X after the internet personality suggested the rapper's name was redacted in the sexual misconduct lawsuit Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed against Diddy.