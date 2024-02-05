Tyla Thinks Twitch Is Going to Be the Next Big Platform for Artists Following TikTok-UMG Split

Tyla's comments arrive after UMG started the process of removing its music library from TikTok following the company's announcement they failed to agree on a new deal with the video streaming platform. Music owned by UMG that's featured on TikTok is now muted, forcing creators to find replacement audio if they want music to be featured.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Metro Boomin, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd are just some of the artists who've had their songs pulled from TikTok. When creators try to search for one of their songs, they are greeted with a "this music is currently unavailable" message.

In response to Universal Music Group's decision to pull its music from the platform, TikTok accused the label giant of putting its "own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters."