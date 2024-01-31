Drake, Taylor Swift, and Other UMG Artists' Music Won't Be on TikTok Anymore If Deal Expires

Universal Music Group is set to pull its catalog from TikTok after the companies were unable to agree on a new deal over issues including AI and compensation for artists.

UMG, which has one of the biggest catalogs in music, has announced that its current deal with TikTok will expire on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The companies failed to reach a new agreement, which means music from the likes of Drake, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and countless more will no longer be licensed on the video-sharing platform.

In an open letter addressed to artists and songwriters, UMG says that it has been negotiating a new contract in an attempt to guarantee "appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of A.I., and online safety for TikTok’s users." UMG added that while TikTok is an influential platform for music, helping users discover new artists or latch on to trending songs, ultimately it only accounts for "about one percent" of the company's total revenue.

"As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth," the letter continues. "How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars."