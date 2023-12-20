Snoop Dogg Announces Hemp-Infused Beverage Line 'Do It Fluid'

Snoop Dogg is entering the beverage market with a new hemp-infused drink called Do It Fluid.

According to a press release, the Long Beach rap legend is collaborating with Hill Beverage Co. on the new product that offers "an alternative to traditional smoking through all-natural, high-quality ingredients that don't sacrifice the high."

The line comes with four flavors, including Blue Razz, Blood Orange, Peaches N Honies + Cherry Limeade in CBD-only (12 oz), as well as Delta-9 and THC (8 oz) blends.

"Pushing the limits of its flavor profiles, potency and use of all-natural ingredients, the team takes pride in Do It Fluid's ability to not only appeal to the pallets of traditional cannabis users, but non-traditional users through an enjoyable high," the release states. "The team also leaned heavily into natural sugars, fruit juices and flavors to promote a healthier lifestyle through the line - no after-guilt due to calorie or sugar consumption!"