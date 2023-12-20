Snoop Dogg Announces Hemp-Infused Beverage Line 'Do It Fluid'

Snoop Dogg is entering the beverage market with a new hemp-infused drink called Do It Fluid.
According to a press release, the Long Beach rap legend is collaborating with Hill Beverage Co. on the new product that offers "an alternative to traditional smoking through all-natural, high-quality ingredients that don't sacrifice the high."
The line comes with four flavors, including Blue Razz, Blood Orange, Peaches N Honies + Cherry Limeade in CBD-only (12 oz), as well as Delta-9 and THC (8 oz) blends.
"Pushing the limits of its flavor profiles, potency and use of all-natural ingredients, the team takes pride in Do It Fluid's ability to not only appeal to the pallets of traditional cannabis users, but non-traditional users through an enjoyable high," the release states. "The team also leaned heavily into natural sugars, fruit juices and flavors to promote a healthier lifestyle through the line - no after-guilt due to calorie or sugar consumption!"
People looking to purchase the new drink order it on the Hill Beverage Co. official website.
Snoop has been busy on the business side lately. Last month, the 52-year-old announced he was going to quit smoking, but it turned out it was for a Solo Stove smokeless fire pit campaign.
"I have an announcement," Snoop said in a video shared on social media. "I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever."