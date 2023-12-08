Snoop Dogg Claims He Only Got $45,000 Off 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Snoop Dogg says he's only getting $45,000 from a billion streams on Spotify.

"Let me tell you the thing that worked with me, it was simple, it was transparency," he said around the 34:28 point of the podcast, explaining why he was initially drawn to utilizing NFT technology. "That's what the music industry and the film industry doesn't have, so this was a way to show transparency. Give me a song, give me a song, I'm taking 60 percent 'cause I'm putting it out for you, you getting 40 percent that may sound like a lot but you just made $100,000."

He continued, "They just sent me some shit from Spotify, where I got a billion streams, right? My publisher hit me. I said, 'Break that down, how much money is that?' That shit wasn't even $45,000. ... You see what I'm saying? So it's like, when this shit came out, I could tell an artist that same song that you put out traditionally that didn't make no money, give it to me. Every time you sell it if somebody else sell it you get 10 percent of it."