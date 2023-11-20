As many suspected, Snoop Dogg's emotional announcement that he's "giving up smoke" was part of a commercial campaign.
"I have an announcement," Snoop says in a video shared on social media on Monday, November 20. "I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever."
The clip ends with Snoop, who almost convinced the internet he was quitting marijuana, cooking a marshmallow over the fire. So there you have it, his announcement was to partner with Solo Stove for their smokeless fire pit. To quote Stephen A. Smith, we have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat-out deceived.
In a brief statement posted last week, Snoop let fans know he was "giving up smoke."
"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," the image read. "Please respect my privacy at this time." While the humorous nature of the image and the final portion indicated something was awry, many still bought into the idea of the 52-year-old rapper quitting weed for good.
Meek Mill, for one, indicated that he was looking to quit marijuana too after his doctor informed him he had "a lil bit emphysema." Sean Paul, however, announced that he would "keep it blazin'" in honor of Snoop's announcement.
Of course, Snoop will probably never quit marijuana, and there's still no way he would call it "smoke." Still, a smokeless fire pit is a funnier misdirect than some sort of edible or vape partnership.