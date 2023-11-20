As many suspected, Snoop Dogg's emotional announcement that he's "giving up smoke" was part of a commercial campaign.

"I have an announcement," Snoop says in a video shared on social media on Monday, November 20. "I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever."

The clip ends with Snoop, who almost convinced the internet he was quitting marijuana, cooking a marshmallow over the fire. So there you have it, his announcement was to partner with Solo Stove for their smokeless fire pit. To quote Stephen A. Smith, we have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat-out deceived.