Snoop Dogg Wants to Rap Over a Dem Jointz Remix of André 3000's Flute Album

André's stylistic pivot has been met with confusion by some of his fanbase, but it's also gotten a strong critical reception following its release. Recently, Paul Wall suggested he was interested in hearing a chopped-and-screwed version of the record. "Does anybody have a screwed and chopped version of Andre 3000 flute album? I need that asap for the slab," Wall wrote.

In an interview ahead of the album's release, André jokingly questioned what he would rap about on a full solo album these days.

“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time," said André. "Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that. It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. ... I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’"