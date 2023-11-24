Snoop Dogg Wants to Rap Over a Dem Jointz Remix of André 3000's Flute Album

Snoop Dogg is eager to rap on Dem Jointz's remix of André 3000's new album.
Some fans have been disappointed with André 3000's pivot to new-age and ambient on his new flute-based album New Blue Sun, so Dem Jointz took it upon himself to sample some of the record for two beats. One of the beats samples the opening track, "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," while the other sampled "The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue with Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?"
The producer, who previously cooked up the Kanye West and André 3000 collaboration "Life of the Party," was met with enthusiasm in the comments. "Send me this beat asap," wrote Snoop in the comments, indicating that he's got something in mind for at least one of the remixes.
André's stylistic pivot has been met with confusion by some of his fanbase, but it's also gotten a strong critical reception following its release. Recently, Paul Wall suggested he was interested in hearing a chopped-and-screwed version of the record. "Does anybody have a screwed and chopped version of Andre 3000 flute album? I need that asap for the slab," Wall wrote.
In an interview ahead of the album's release, André jokingly questioned what he would rap about on a full solo album these days.
“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time," said André. "Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that. It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. ... I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’"