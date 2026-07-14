Teen Girl and Boyfriend Charged With Killing Five of Her Family Members in East St. Louis

A 15-year-old girl has been accused of plotting with her 16-year-old boyfriend to carry out a series of targeted shootings that killed five of her own family members across East St. Louis, Illinois. Ja'ymeir Davis, 16, and his girlfriend, 15, are each charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the girl's grandmother, Patricia May, 74; her aunt Cherie May, 49; her cousin Devin May, 24; and her siblings Quentin Thompson, 21, and Shania Thompson, 25. The killings allegedly unfolded at three separate locations: the Samuel Gompers housing complex, a home near 39th Street and Summit Avenue, and Jones Park. Patricia May, Cherie May, and Devin May were all allegedly shot at Samuel Gompers Homes, while Quentin Thompson was allegedly killed at Jones Park, and Shania Thompson was allegedly shot on 39th Street. Four of the five were killed between July 11 and July 12, while Cherie May was shot days earlier. Two other family members—the suspect's mother, Tiffany Thompson, and her cousin, Santosha Scott—were shot at Jones Park and survived with serious injuries. Both were hospitalized and are recovering.

Davis is accused of carrying out the shootings with a stolen 9mm pistol and faces 12 criminal charges in total, including five counts of murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted murder, one count of dismembering a human body, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of unlawful use of a stolen firearm. Prosecutors also he Davis severed Patricia May's right thumb after her death. Because Illinois law automatically confers adult jurisdiction over 16-year-olds charged with first-degree murder, Davis will be prosecuted as an adult. St. Clair County Public Defender Cathy MacElroy was appointed to represent him. Davis appeared in court on Tuesday (July 14) and was ordered to be held in custody. A detention hearing is set for July 15. The girl's case was filed as a juvenile delinquency petition. Prosecutors are seeking a transfer her to adult criminal court in St. Clair County, per the Associated Press. Both teens were arrested on Sunday (July 12) after Illinois State Police executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on a vehicle at Frank Holten State Park.