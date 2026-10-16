NBA Ben10 Wants Rap Lyrics and Music Videos Excluded From Upcoming Federal Trial

NBA Ben10 is asking a federal judge to keep rap music, lyrics and music videos out of his upcoming trial, arguing that using the material as evidence could unfairly influence jurors.

According to court documents filed Thursday (Oct. 15) in the Southern District of Texas and reviewed by Complex, the rapper, born Benjamin Fields, filed a motion seeking to prevent prosecutors from introducing songs or music videos created by him or other artists.

Fields is facing charges of aiding and abetting a Hobbs Act robbery and aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm in connection with an April 9 incident involving Detroit rapper AllStar JR at Confessions Restaurant and Lounge in Houston. Fields and others (including OG 3Three) are accused of attempting to rob JR, who allegedly shot back in return. The exchange of gunfire paralyzed Fields, per court documents.

Fields’ attorneys note that prosecutors have not accused him of personally carrying a firearm. Instead, the gun charge centers on whether he knowingly assisted someone else who brandished a weapon.

The defense argues that introducing lyrics referencing guns or violence could lead jurors to associate Fields' music with criminal behavior rather than evaluate evidence directly related to the alleged robbery.