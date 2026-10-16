NBA Ben10 Wants Rap Lyrics and Music Videos Excluded From Upcoming Federal Trial

NBA Ben10 is asking a federal judge to keep rap music, lyrics and music videos out of his upcoming trial, arguing that using the material as evidence could unfairly influence jurors.
According to court documents filed Thursday (Oct. 15) in the Southern District of Texas and reviewed by Complex, the rapper, born Benjamin Fields, filed a motion seeking to prevent prosecutors from introducing songs or music videos created by him or other artists.
Fields is facing charges of aiding and abetting a Hobbs Act robbery and aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm in connection with an April 9 incident involving Detroit rapper AllStar JR at Confessions Restaurant and Lounge in Houston. Fields and others (including OG 3Three) are accused of attempting to rob JR, who allegedly shot back in return. The exchange of gunfire paralyzed Fields, per court documents.
Fields’ attorneys note that prosecutors have not accused him of personally carrying a firearm. Instead, the gun charge centers on whether he knowingly assisted someone else who brandished a weapon.
The defense argues that introducing lyrics referencing guns or violence could lead jurors to associate Fields' music with criminal behavior rather than evaluate evidence directly related to the alleged robbery.
In the filing, his attorneys argue that no song or lyric has been identified that specifically describes the restaurant, alleged victim or events surrounding the incident. They also cite research suggesting jurors may perceive rap lyrics as more threatening or literal than identical lyrics attributed to other musical genres.
The motion further asks that any social media videos admitted as evidence be presented without added music, audio, or on-screen lyrics. Prosecutors would also have to disclose details about any music-related evidence by October 26 if the judge grants the request.
Fields’ request doesn’t mention this specifically, but there has been a rap song associated with his case — but it’s not by him.
Prosecutors have previously referenced a song by AllStar JR. They pointed to his song and music video "Mob Untied," which they said was “bragging” about the incident. “Shootout at Confessions, now I’m 2-0,” he raps. The end of the video also, per prosecutors, appears to recreate AllStar JR’s shooting of Fields.
Fields' trial is currently scheduled to begin November 9. The motion does not establish that prosecutors intend to introduce his music, and the court has not yet ruled on his request.