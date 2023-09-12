Lil Yachty on Weight Loss and Haircut: 'I Did Not Stop Drinkin Lean For N***as to Bully Me and Tell Me I Look Like I Have Leukemia'

Lil Yachty is clearly not happy with certain comments he's received regarding his recent transformation.

On Monday, the 26-year-old took to his Twitter account with a post showing off a slimmer physique and new haircut. Yachty has maintained his braids throughout his career, but he appears to have cut them all off.

"She like my haircut, it turn her on!!!" Yachty captioned his tweet. He shared the same photos on Instagram of his new look with a caption that read, "i chopped da top, fukk it."