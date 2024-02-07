Killer Mike Sells Out the Michael Broom, to Be Used 'Exclusively for Sweeping the Grammys'

Killer Mike chose a hilarious and profitable way to celebrate winning three Grammys at the award show this past weekend. He commemorated the accolades by selling a special piece of Michael merchandise: The Michael Broom.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta native announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Michael-inspired broom would be sold on his website. The autographed broom symbolizes Mike's success on Sunday, winning a Grammy in all three of the categories he was nominated for, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Album for Michael. A sweep, if you will.

"The MICHAEL Broom, used exclusively for sweeping the GRAMMYS available now on http://killermike.com #MICHAEL," the rapper posted.