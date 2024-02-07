Killer Mike Sells Out the Michael Broom, to Be Used 'Exclusively for Sweeping the Grammys'

Killer Mike chose a hilarious and profitable way to celebrate winning three Grammys at the award show this past weekend. He commemorated the accolades by selling a special piece of Michael merchandise: The Michael Broom.
Earlier this week, the Atlanta native announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Michael-inspired broom would be sold on his website. The autographed broom symbolizes Mike's success on Sunday, winning a Grammy in all three of the categories he was nominated for, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Album for Michael. A sweep, if you will.
"The MICHAEL Broom, used exclusively for sweeping the GRAMMYS available now on http://killermike.com #MICHAEL," the rapper posted.
Despite Killer Mike's success, there were others who weren't feeling it, such as Kai Cenat, who said he couldn't understand how Mike won over Drake, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin during a recent livestream.
"Everybody calm the fuck down," the 22-year-old said during his Twitch stream. "I don't know who this is, okay? Aye, brother, god bless you. Congratulations. I don't know who you are—positivity to you. Praying for you, bro. Positivity out the window."
Perhaps Cenat would benefit from reading an explainer on the Recording Academy voting process.
"Who decided this motherfucker?" Cenat continued before slamming his hand on his desk and screaming at his viewers. "Who the fuck decided this motherfucker? Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin?"
Unfortunately for those looking to make "a clean sweep," as of press time the limited edition, industrial broom is out of stock and there is no indication that there will be a restock.