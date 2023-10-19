The Recipe: ‘Michael,’ by Killer Mike

This is The Recipe, a space where standout artists and their closest collaborators sit down with Complex to provide insight into their creative processes.

In June, Killer Mike released one of the best albums of the year. The Atlanta rapper’s sixth studio album, MICHAEL, was his first solo record in 11 years, and he didn’t disappoint.

Across 14 songs, Killer Mike, born Michael Santiago Render, pours out his soul in pages that touch on everything from young love and abortion to tremendous loss and, ultimately, finding rest. It is a thoughtful, thought-provoking project that finds the Run the Jewels rapper leaning on his writing chops, vulnerability, and timeless production by way of a handful of stellar producers, with No ID at the helm. Mike and No ID weaved together story and sound effortlessly after over a decade of friendship and minimal work together prior.

Sonically, it’s supported by a dream team of collaborators, including featured artists like Andre 3000, Blxst, and Young Thug, as well as the soulful voice of Eryn Allen Kane, who floats through the project, giving it a gospel feel that’s meant to evoke the memories and warmth “between Saturday nights and Sunday mornings in the Black community.”

“My grandmother, who took me to church [on Sundays], had an amazing band and songstresses. They were the same people that played in the nightclubs and juke joints [on Saturdays],” Mike says. Looking to encapsulate that feeling, he also knew, “It’s gotta be unapologetically Atlanta, unapologetically Southern and unapologetically Black.”