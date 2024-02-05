Kai Cenat on Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Grammy: 'Who Decided This Motherf*cker?'

Following his three major wins at the Grammys, Mike made headlines when he was arrested at the Crypto.com arena for an alleged misdemeanor. Footage shows the rapper in handcuffs and being escorted by several police officers. LAPD later confirmed that Mike was detained due to a physical altercation; no further details were provided.

Several big hip-hop names slammed the police for arresting Mike during his big moment, including Meek Mill, Ice-T, and Xzibit.

“Propaganda at an all time high,” Meek Mill tweeted. “I love Killer Mike, big inspiration to me! He need more awards for the things he does for the culture! But getting 3 Grammies and getting arrested immediately after, insanity.”

Kai Cenat isn't the only celebrity who admitted to not knowing an OG in the game. Chris Brown famously apologized to Robert Glasper after ripping into him over his Best R&B Album win for 'Black Radio III' at the Grammys last year. This came after Brown shared an image of Glasper and wrote, “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this? I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”