Kai Cenat on Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Grammy: 'Who Decided This Motherf*cker?'

Kai Cenat isn’t a Killer Mike fan.
On Sunday at the Grammy Awards, Killer Mike’s Michael took home Best Rap Album, beating out Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, and Travis Scott’s Utopia.
“Everybody calm the fuck down,” the 22-year-old said during his Twitch livestream on Sunday. “I don’t know who this is, okay? Aye, brother, god bless you. Congratulations. I don’t know who you are—positivity to you. Praying for you, bro. Positivity out the window.”
“Who decided this motherfucker?” Cenat continued. At this point, he pounded his desk and started screaming into his camera. “Who the fuck decided this motherfucker? Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin?”
In addition to Best Rap Album, Mike’s Michael album cut, “Scientists & Engineers,” featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
Killer Mike has a storied career. The Atlanta native made his debut on OutKast’s fourth album, Stankonia, in 2000 on the song "Snappin' & Trappin',” and later released his debut studio album, Monster, in 2003, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. He dropped off another handful of solo albums before joining forces with El-P to become Run the Jewels in 2013. As a duo, they released several critically acclaimed projects, including their self-titled debut. In 2023, Killer Mike returned to his solo career with the release of Michael, which also boasts features from Young Thug, 6lack, Currensy, 2 Chainz, El-P, and more.
While Cenat doesn’t know who Mike is, Kendrick Lamar surely does. On the To Pimp a Butterfly song “Hood Politics,” he raps, “Critics want to mention that they miss when hip-hop was rappin’ / Motherfucker, if you did, then Killer Mike’d be platinum.”
Following his three major wins at the Grammys, Mike made headlines when he was arrested at the Crypto.com arena for an alleged misdemeanor. Footage shows the rapper in handcuffs and being escorted by several police officers. LAPD later confirmed that Mike was detained due to a physical altercation; no further details were provided.
Several big hip-hop names slammed the police for arresting Mike during his big moment, including Meek Mill, Ice-T, and Xzibit.
“Propaganda at an all time high,” Meek Mill tweeted. “I love Killer Mike, big inspiration to me! He need more awards for the things he does for the culture! But getting 3 Grammies and getting arrested immediately after, insanity.”
Kai Cenat isn't the only celebrity who admitted to not knowing an OG in the game. Chris Brown famously apologized to Robert Glasper after ripping into him over his Best R&B Album win for 'Black Radio III' at the Grammys last year. This came after Brown shared an image of Glasper and wrote, “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this? I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”