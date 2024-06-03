Kanye West Accused of Sexual Harrassment by Former Assistant

A year later, the rapper asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and promised to match her earnings, to which she agreed.

However, Ye reportedly began sending Pisciotta vulgar messages and videos that allegedly included racist and explicit content, and masturbated during phone calls.

Pisciotta claims she was fired in October 2022 and was never paid her $3 million severance offer. She is suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment.

This story is being updated.