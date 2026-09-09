Max B Walks Back His Most Infamous Jim Jones Diss Line: ‘I Never F*cked Chrissy'

After years of speculation surrounding one of the most infamous claims from Max B's feud with Jim Jones, the Harlem rapper is finally setting the record straight. During his latest appearance on VladTV, Max admitted that he never had sex with Jones' longtime partner, Chrissy Lampkin, despite spending years fueling the rumor through his music. "Listen, for y'all to know, let's just put it out there," Max said. "Chrissy is the only time I lied on my dick. I never fucked Chrissy. I just made a song about it, just to get on niggas nerves. That's you want to hear?" Vlad responded, "That's big of you to say this, man."

Max's admission puts a new light on the notorious "She Touched It in Miami" saga, which became one of the most personal elements of his bitter feud with Jones. Max previously worked closely with Jones as a member of ByrdGang in the mid-2000s, contributing vocals and writing to his music. Their relationship eventually deteriorated, with Max claiming he wasn't being properly compensated or recognized for his contributions. Over the years, Max said the tension stemmed in part from money, claiming he received only $300 for shows while Jones made significantly more. Once their working relationship fell apart, the dispute became increasingly personal and played out through interviews, mixtapes, and diss records. Max, often alongside French Montana, routinely took shots at Jones during the late 2000s. One of the most memorable attacks involved Lampkin, who has been Jones' partner for more than two decades. Max repeatedly pushed the idea that something sexual had happened between himself and Lampkin in Miami, most famously through the song "She Touched It in Miami" which was released in 2010. The claim became so closely associated with the Max B-Jones feud that it continued to follow all three of them years later.

Max even revisited the infamous jab following his release from prison. During a November 2025 performance in New York, he performed "We Sip Grand Cru" and delivered the line, "Jimmy mad that Chrissy touched it in Miami," drawing a big reaction from the crowd.