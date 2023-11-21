Fat Joe References Artists Who ‘Jacked’ His Music to Make Hits, Says He Could Have Sued 20 Times

Fat Joe shared some insight on people who use other's music without clearance.

During an Instagram Live session, the rapper was discussing Boosie Badazz announcing he would be seeking legal action against anyone who uses his music without clearance and how messy the court process would be as a result. According to Joe, he's never sued anyone, but he could've several times.

"If you use somebody's music and you sample it and you don't clear it and you don't give them no money, they can sue you," he said. "Me, personally, I have never sued nobody for that. And trust me, they done had 'Make it rain, make it, make it, make it rain. 'Or 'Lean wit it, rock wit it.' My shit's been jacked legendary. 'Shoooulder leeean.' My shit been jacked!"

Joe continued, "If I went to court I'd be like, 'Exhibit A — that shit don't look like 'Lean Back' to you?' […] I could've sued people for sampling my shit 10, 20 times."