Boosie Badazz Threatens to Sue Artists for Sampling His Music Without Permission: 'Just Got Off the Phone With My Attorney'

Boosie continued by warning artists not to sample his material without asking him.

"Can't let you take my shit and I'm not getting nothing," he said. "I just want my split, you know, my cut. I ain't mad, I love when they do that shit. They wouldn't do that to a white artist. They wouldn't do that to another artist; just Boosie. So I'm coming back for all that, bro. Y'all already know."

Boosie concluded his video by revealing he just got off the phone with his attorney regarding "five situations" in which he's been sampled without his approval.

"Ain't call me, ask me nothing," he said about the unidentified artists. I mean, [they] just figure I'm too gangster to file a lawsuit. Shit is copyright infringement, bro."

Watch Boosie's full rant up top.